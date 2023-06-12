Indiana State University is proposing a 2.75% tuition increase for each of the next two academic years, according to information presented during a public hearing Monday.
If approved by trustees later this week, tuition will increase a total of $260 for the 2023-24 academic year, and it will increase $266 for 2024-25.
Just one person, an alumnus, commented during the hearing.
John Butkiewicz, an ISU alumnus, said the increase for next year means tuition for an in-state undergraduate at ISU will be the same as base tuition at Purdue.
"The model is no longer working," he said, noting ISU's declining enrollment. Eventually, "We're going to price ourselves out of the market."
This year, ISU tuition/mandatory fees are $9,732 for the academic year. For 2023-24, it would increase to $9,992, up $260 or $130 per semester.
For 2024-25, tuition would increase to $10,258 for the academic year, up $266 or $133 per semester.
Those rates are for full-time, in-state undergraduate students.
The Student Recreation Center fee and Student Health and Wellness fee for both academic years will remain flat at $100 and $40 per semester, respectively.
The $9,992 for 2023-24 includes the student recreation fee and the wellness fee.
Trustees are to on the tuition increases Thursday.
The public hearing is required by law and takes place after the budget-writing legislative session and after the Commission for Higher Education adopts non-binding tuition and mandatory fee targets.
The Commission recommended that tuition/mandatory fees increases not exceed 3.5% per year.
Other institutions in the state that have had hearings are averaging between a 3% and 3.5% increase, said Diann McKee, ISU senior vice president for finance and administration.
The increases are necessary to maintain academic quality, meet ongoing operational expenses and to fund scholarships and fee remissions, McKee said.
"ISU has a history of affordable student tuition," she said. "Our average increases for the past several years have been at or below the cost of inflation."
Also, the ISU Advantage program offers free tuition to Pell-eligble students after all other aid has been applied" to cover the remaining gap, she said.
The university has been committed to maintaining student tuition increases at no more than the increase in the Consumer Price Index, she said.
The three-year compound annual growth rate in the CPI for the Midwest has been 4.6%, she said.
While ISU is proposing a tuition increase, there is no proposed increase for mandatory fees.
After the hearing, President Deborah Curtis said tuition increases are necessary due to increased costs to maintain facilities as well as increases for energy costs and services, including technology.
"Every year these costs go up," she said. "So we really are pretty proud we've kept those costs at 2.75%, but pretty much below anyone else of the publics in the state" and below the commission's maximum target.
As for concerns raised by Butkiewicz, she noted that much of Purdue's enrollment is from out-of-state.
Some Purdue programs have additional fees.
Curtis also said the tuition increases are not because of enrollment losses.
"We made re-allocations in our budget to manage enrollment losses," she said. "This increase is not about enrollment. This increase is about the cost of doing business."
On Friday, the Purdue University board of trustees approved the administration's request to maintain a tuition freeze at the West Lafayette campus.
Base undergraduate tuition at Purdue West Lafayette, will remain at $9,992 per year for Indiana residents and $28,794 for out-of-state students through 2024-25.
