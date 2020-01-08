ISU project could benefit from state spending proposal

Indiana State University's Dreiser Hall renovation project, already approved by the Legislature, is among six university projects statewide that would be funded through cash rather than long-term borrowing under a bill that passed out of House Ways and Means on Tuesday.
Last year, the Legislature approved funding for the $18.4 million ISU project as part of the state budget, and in December, the State Budget Committee approved release of the funds; construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
The building was constructed in 1950 and houses academic programs in the College of Arts and Sciences, including communication classes, student media, video production, a student operated radio station, distance education classrooms and a 255-seat theater.
The Ways and Means Committee voted 13-7 along party lines to advance the proposal, part of House Bill 1007, which is supported by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Indiana closed the fiscal year in June with higher tax collections than expected, and Republicans want to direct $291 million to paying cash for the higher education capital projects rather than borrowing.
The planned use of the unanticipated revenue collected last budget year could save the state about $135 million in interest payments, making that money available for future state spending, according to Associated Press.
Democrats on the committee wanted the $291 million used toward one-time teacher pay bonuses, a proposal that was defeated in committee. Their proposal would have resulted in bonuses of more than $4,000 per Indiana teacher, whose average 2017-18 salary of about $50,600 was lower than teachers in any of Indiana’s neighboring states, according to the National Education Association.
The state's cash reserves will remain over the $2 billion mark, which the Holcomb administration has said is important for retaining the state's top-level credit rating.
According to Mark Alesia, ISU director of communication, as it stands now, ISU has bonding authority from the state to proceed with Dreiser Hall.
"If House Bill 1007 is passed and signed into law, we would receive funds incrementally over the course of the renovation," he said.
When a project is financed using bonding authority, or long-term debt, it is funded through state fee-replacement appropriations, which means the state would reimburse the university for the cost of debt service, including interest.
Cash payments benefit both ISU and the state, Alesia said.
"The university saves significant time of top-level employees that goes into the issuance of debt and debt compliance, both of which are laborious. Debt compliance, including reporting requirements, is an ongoing burden," he said.
Cash payment for renovations is not something that happens every budget cycle, but it’s not unusual either," he said. "ISU has had two projects that were paid for in cash — Normal Hall and Fine Arts."
The Dreiser Hall renovation will improve HVAC, plumbing, fire safety, and electrical needs as well as ensuring compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A key focus will be improving distance education classrooms to help the university deliver academic programs to people throughout the state who cannot attend ISU at the Terre Haute campus.
Other state projects affected include: a veterinary school at Purdue University; building repairs at Indiana University; a STEM building at Ball State University; a main building replacement for Ivy Tech in Columbus; and a classroom renovation at University of Southern Indiana.
