ISU professor with brain cancer honored with gift to school

An Indiana State University faculty member with an aggressive brain cancer is being honored by colleagues, friends, and alumni with a $26,000 gift to the university and the naming of the Eric M. Hampton Conference room at University Hall.
The funds will support the Department of Applied Clinical and Educational Sciences in the Bayh College of Education. Hampton joined that department as a faculty member in 2002. He received ISU’s Caleb Mills Distinguished Teaching Award last spring.
Hampton was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2019.
“As a highly valued and respected member of the college and campus community, Dr. Hampton exemplifies the very best of what we aspire to be for the students we serve,” said Brad Balch, interim dean of the Bayh College of Education. “This will serve as a lasting tribute to Dr. Hampton and our unrelenting pursuit of excellence.”
Said Chris MacDonald, chair of the department of applied clinical and educational sciences: “This wasn’t really a surprise to anyone who knows him, as he is widely regarded as an excellent teacher and mentor.”
Hampton teaches statistics and research methods in doctoral programs. He has chaired 15 student dissertations and served as a member of another 56 doctoral committees for students in the college and for students in departments such as Earth and Environmental Systems and Nursing.
“Dr. Hampton has had and continues to have a terrific impact on so many people at ISU and within the community,” MacDonald said. “So when my colleague, Dr. Bridget Roberts-Pittman, brought this idea to me, I was excited to be able to support it, and I know many of our colleagues felt the same way.”
Hampton earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Weber State University and his master’s in counseling psychology and his Ph.D. in educational psychology from Washington State University.
