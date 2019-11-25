ISU president joins Indiana Chamber board

Indiana State University president Deborah Curtis has accepted an invitation from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce to join the organization’s board of directors.
The Indiana Chamber works to achieve the mission of “cultivating a world-class environment which provides economic opportunity and prosperity.” It has 25,000 members and investors representing more than four million Hoosiers.
“I am honored to join the Indiana Chamber board and I look forward to working with my fellow board members in helping make our great state globally competitive,” Curtis said in a news release. “Indiana State University’s laser focus on building the workforce pipeline in critical professional areas aligns with the needs of Indiana’s business and industry.”
Said Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber CEO, “As we head into 2020, Deborah will help us continue our mission to cultivate a world-class environment fostering economic opportunity and prosperity for the people of Indiana. Our board members are all proven leaders in the Hoosier business community, and we thank them for their expertise, time and enthusiasm.”
Curtis will serve a three-year term through fall 2022.
