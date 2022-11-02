Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis and her husband, Lynn, are donating $100,000 to the Be So Bold fundraising campaign, according to a release on Wednesday.
This gift focuses on multiple areas of support within the campaign’s four priority areas: student scholarships, experiential learning, faculty excellence and Sycamore Athletics.
As an alumna of ISU, "Curtis has always been proud and grateful for the education she received while earning her Ph.D. at ISU," according to an ISU news release.
A 1986 graduate of the Bayh College of Education’s curriculum and instruction doctoral program, she credits this experience with launching her career in higher education.
That career has culminated with her becoming ISU's 12th president and the first female president.
“As a first-generation college student myself, Indiana State lit my passion to dedicate myself to helping others transform their lives in the same way that my life had been transformed," Curtis said. "Now it is time for me to give back so that others may have the same opportunity that I had here at State.”
The Be So Bold campaign was one of the main reasons she applied for the president’s position five years ago, according to the news release. She had been involved in fundraising campaigns at other institutions, and believed those experiences would be useful to her in setting the stage for ISU’s current campaign.
“Lynn and I have both been inspired to bring this commitment to work to grow the university’s endowed funds and scholarship capacity,” Curtis said. “No one who is able should be kept from pursuing a college degree because it is unaffordable.”
As the Be So Bold campaign entered the public phase on Sept. 16, Curtis is committed to inviting more and more ISU alumni and friends of the university to be a part of providing these opportunities to many more students.
