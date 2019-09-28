ISU prepares burgeoning entrepreneurs

A new program at Indiana State helps equip students with the skills to succeed, whether they’re in business for themselves or not.
Based on the popular image of an entrepreneur, starting your own business seems simple and glamorous — come up with a great idea, close your eyes and wait for everything else to magically fall into place.
While that might work for a small handful of lucky startups, being an entrepreneur — a successful one, at that — actually requires careful planning, intense scrutiny, number crunching and a million other steps along the way.
Indiana State University is preparing burgeoning entrepreneurs for this reality with a new minor offered by the Scott College of Business.
The 15-credit program is open to students of all majors, including Sycamores who don’t necessarily plan on launching a startup but want a foundation in thinking creatively, business development and other aspects of entrepreneurship.
“Only in the last few years have we seen programs like ‘Shark Tank’ that have given the general public an insight into the potential benefits of entrepreneurship,” said Aruna Chandra, interim chair and professor of management, information systems and business education. “Students are very interested because they see that entrepreneurship is not just about starting your own business or doing a side business to supplement your primary job — thinking entrepreneurially can benefit a person in almost any career.”
It’s not just that students are suddenly very curious about entrepreneurship — there’s also a market need for this particular skillset, Chandra said. For starters, students who hope to excel at established companies will need to know how to think and act like entrepreneurs.
Even big businesses value and use entrepreneurial processes — just look at how the leaders of Walmart have had to adapt to better compete with Amazon, Chandra pointed out. In addition, some of the most significant business demises of our time, such as the collapse of Sears, may be attributed to a failure to think and act entrepreneurially in the face of a changing environment, she said.
“If you are in a traditional business, large or small, you cannot stay static,” she said. “Businesses are constantly reinventing themselves to respond to competitive threats and changes in the external environment, technology and regulation. The same thing applies at the individual level as well. Nowhere in the world can a person be successful saying, ‘I’m just going to do what my boss tells me to do.’ You have to be thinking on your feet and learning how to respond to opportunities in an entrepreneurial manner.”
Beyond that, startups make significant contributions to the economic dynamism of countries around the world through the creation of new products and processes. In many places, starting a new venture is the only way to make a living, said Chandra, whose research focuses on framework conditions for entrepreneurship in emerging markets.
Now more than ever, entrepreneurs are also vitally important for tackling social issues, environmental challenges and other problems that may not be directly linked to profitability.
“There is a greater awareness and a greater sense of urgency to come up with solutions to some of our most pressing problems,” Chandra said.
Closer to home, entrepreneurs can breathe new life into communities as they deal with complex economic changes and help attract or retain talented young professionals to an area.
“When we look at Indiana and Vigo County in particular, some of the traditional manufacturing industries that are around here are dying out so we’re losing jobs,” said Daniel Pigg, director of Indiana State’s Business Engagement Center. “Entrepreneurship is this hot buzzword right now, but if we can actually provide some assistance for startups, we can create jobs and we can keep our graduates here, as opposed to losing them to other places.”
At the Business Engagement Center, Pigg and his team work with local entrepreneurs as well as established companies and nonprofits to help them develop and grow. The center, which consults with 50 to 60 companies and nonprofits each year, offers most of these valuable business development services free of charge.
Pigg brings a unique perspective to the table during those discussions. As a freshman at Indiana State in the 1990s, he got his first taste of entrepreneurship when he started buying properties near campus and renting them out to fellow students. That real estate business has since grown to include multi-tenant properties, development land and other investments across the country.
Pigg and his wife, Sarah, GR ‘07, also recently launched the popular Sycamore Winery, a combination winery, brewery and event venue located on 60 acres north of Terre Haute. Their newest venture, which opened to the public in July 2017, has already been so well-received that the Piggs want to build lodging on the property.
Although the entrepreneurship bug bit Pigg many years ago, he’s convinced more and more people have gotten hooked on the idea of working for themselves in recent years. Pigg says the trend toward entrepreneurship can be explained, in part, by the changing nature of work itself — these days you can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
Plus, modern professionals are seeking out a better work-life balance than past generations, he says. Beyond that, many people are realizing that they can start out slow with a side gig that supplements their regular 9-to-5 job before fully taking the plunge with their own business.
But, he cautions, being an entrepreneur is not always as dreamy as it sounds. Most days, it’s extremely challenging, although it can ultimately be rewarding.
“Starting and owning a business is great in theory, but there are days when you will work twice as hard and twice as long as someone punching a time clock. You have to put in the work to make it successful, because at the end of the day it all falls back on you,” he said. “That’s the reality of being an entrepreneur.”
