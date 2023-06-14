Keymark Construction, Steel Dynamics and the Vigo County School Corp. in Terre Haute are three of more than 20 organizations statewide partnering with Indiana State University in a new program that provides tuition discounts for employees.
Those employees receive a 15% discount off in-state tuition when they pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees through Indiana State Online; the discount applies regardless of their state of residence.
Indiana State's Preferred Partners program launched last year with five partners. Now, communities across Indiana are benefiting as the program has grown quickly to more than 20 Indiana education and corporate institutions.
Working adults looking to advance their careers can take advantage of this new higher education opportunity, which combines affordability, access and convenience, according to a news release.
With a 15% in-state tuition discount for any of Indiana State’s online programs, employees at Preferred Partner organizations have access to undergraduate degrees in programs such as accounting, businesses administration, cybercriminology and security studies, marketing, safety management and psychology, to name a few.
ISU's graduate programs, including the Scott College of Business MBA program with top accreditation, are offered to Preferred Partners for the same tuition discount, including online master’s, doctoral and educational specialist programs.
While offering numerous online certificate and licensure programs, the university is also focusing on partnering with businesses to create customized certification and training programs.
“The Indiana State University Preferred Partners program is making it easier for Indiana’s employees to advance their job skills and better prepare for highly sought after careers in Indiana,” said Jill Blunk, ISU director of educational partnerships.
“We have been thrilled at the response to Preferred Partners, with nearly 40 adult learners signing up to pursue their degrees in just the first few months," she said.
Visit Indiana State’s Preferred Partners program for more information.
