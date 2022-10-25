On Monday, Indiana State University police received reports of alleged sexual assaults committed by a student in an ISU residence hall, according to an ISU Public Safety email sent to the campus community today.
ISU police took immediate action to investigate the reports and preserve evidence.
ISU police and the ISU Residential Life office also took immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of the reporting parties and the campus community.
In accordance with ISU policy, the Equal Opportunity and Title IX Office promptly conducted a risk and safety assessment, and as a result, issued an emergency separation order upon the "respondent student," pending further investigation of the reports.
Emergency separation is a temporary action that removes and excludes a student from the ISU campus and community while an investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information to report, please contact ISU Police at 812-237-5555.
An initial rave alert that went out to the ISU community about 10 p.m. Monday stated, "The Indiana State University police department is investigating three sexual assaults by the same known suspect. Those with information should contact the ISU police department at 812-237-5555."
