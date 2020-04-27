Indiana State University’s goal is to be back to regular face-to-face instruction this fall “to the extent possible,” Provost Michael Licari stated in a university communication video.
The university is using a series of videos to outline a “phased in” approach in returning to campus. ISU will be looking to the state for guidance as it plans for that return, Licari said.
“The goal is to be back to regular face-to-face instruction in the fall to the extent possible,” he stated. His comments in the video pertained primarily to faculty and staff in academic affairs.
“It is likely that certain considerations will have to be made such as ensuring sufficient distance between employees; rotating staff coverage in offices and departments; or installing certain protective equipment,” he said in the video. “It is also likely that some employees will continue working from home for awhile longer.”
He added, “I know faculty are anxious to get back to working with their students, but we will have to establish protocols to do so and follow guidance from state officials,” Licari said.
Much of the summer activity for academic affairs is already scheduled to be done virtually, including State Startup, an orientation program for incoming freshman, as well as all summer school instruction.
Decisions on how to bring faculty and staff back to work on campus “will be made carefully and collaboratively,” the provost said. “I have already had some early conversations with both my leadership team and faculty senate officers and we will work to consider timelines for returning people to campus throughout the units in the division.”
Some units are used by the general public, including various clinics, the library and the early childhood education center. Plans to re-open those facilities “will be carefully reviewed by the heads of those operations,” Licari said.
Future videos on ISU Today will be delivered by other campus officials and address other topics related to a return to campus. Licari’s video did not include information on how students’ return might be handled.
