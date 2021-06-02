Indiana State University will conduct a public hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday to receive input on proposed increases in student tuition and mandatory student fees for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years. The hearing will be conducted virtually via Zoom webinar.
The proposed increase is $66 per semester for a full-time undergraduate Indiana resident student for 2021-22 and $67 for 2022-23. The Student Recreation Center fee and Student Health and Wellness fee for both academic years will remain flat at $100 and $40 per semester, respectively.
The hearing will provide the public an opportunity to comment on the proposed tuition and mandatory fee increases. While sustaining ISU’s commitment to affordability, the proposed increases will be used to maintain academic quality. Individuals who wish to comment will need to raise their hand in the Zoom meeting controls and wait to be recognized by the meeting host. Each individual is asked to limit comments to three minutes or less.
The webinar link: Passcode: 616550
For phone access, use one of these numbers: 301-715-8592; 312-626-6799; 646-558-8656; 253-215-8782; 346-248-7799; 669-900-9128.
Webinar ID: 925 3093 2273
Passcode: 616550
