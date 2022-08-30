ISU Performing Arts Series kicks off with Kalabanté

Indiana State University’s Performing Arts Series will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in Tilson Auditorium with Kalabanté.
“Afrique en Cirque” is a colorful creation featuring a handful of acrobats and musicians from Cirque Kalabanté, performing authentic choreography to the frantic rhythms of djembes and other native instruments of Guinea. Artistic director and company founder Yamoussa Bangoura shares traditional African arts combined with North American modern circus performance.
Tickets for Kalabanté are on sale. Adult ticket prices range from $24-$26, ISU faculty and staff tickets are $21-$23 and youth (ages 2-12) tickets are $5. ISU students are admitted for free with a valid ISU ID. To purchase tickets, call 1-877-ISU-TIXS, go online to ticketmaster.com, or visit Hulman Center. For more information, visit www.hulmancenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.