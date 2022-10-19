Stayin’ Alive — “the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees” — will be coming to ISU as part of the Performing Arts Series at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Tilson Auditorium with a pre-show event at 6:30 p.m.
Stayin’ Alive offers the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, including blockbusters such as “Night Fever”, “Jive Talkin’”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, “You Should Be Dancing”, “Nights on Broadway”, and “Stayin’ Alive.”
Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos, and dazzling imagery, according to a news release from the university.
Tickets are on sale now. Adult ticket prices range from $24-$26, ISU faculty and staff tickets are $21-$23 and youth (ages 2-12) tickets are $5. ISU students are admitted for free with a valid ISU ID.
To purchase tickets, call 1-877-ISU-TIXS, go online to ticketmaster.com, or visit us at the ISU Hulman Center. For more information go online to www.hulmancenter.org.
