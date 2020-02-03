A case of animal cruelty is being investigated by Indiana State University police after a cat was found abandoned in a cage next to a dumpster.
A student called ISU police about 2 p.m. Friday after she found the black and brown adult cat in a cage next to the dumpsters in University Apartments Lot 4 in the 100 block of Crawford Street.
Officer David Barber attempted to contact animal control but then contacted the Terre Haute Humane Society. The cat was surrendered to the humane society.
ISU's residential life office was contacted to check for any recent housing violations involving cat, but no violations were found. The cat was scanned for a identification chip, but no chip was found.
