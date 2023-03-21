Indiana State University and Ascend Indiana have partnered to connect students to career opportunities in Indiana.
Through the Ascend Network, an online job matching platform, ISU students will be able to connect with Indiana jobs and internships that match their skill sets and interests. Also, students will receive one-on-one career guidance and job search support through Ascend Network staff.
Since its inception in 2017, Ascend has connected more than 3,000 Hoosiers with jobs and training opportunities in all sectors across the state. More than 600 employers are currently using the Network.
The network adds a resource to the university's efforts to help students find jobs and internships that align with their career goals and provides a lens into the variety of companies and opportunities in the Hoosier state.
Students can use the Ascend network in combination with Handshake, the system that connects students to opportunities across the country.
The Ascend Network is offered through the Indiana State Career Center at no cost to students. Students receive personalized job and internship recommendations that lead to meaningful careers in Indiana.
During the job search, application and interview process, Career Services, will continue to provide individualized support and educational resources, in partnership with Ascend.
Students can find out more information here: https://ascendindiana.com. Students are also invited to stop by the Career Center to learn more about Ascend and the other services provided to students and alumni.
