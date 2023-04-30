Indiana State University will see funding increases in its operating appropriation for the next two fiscal years as part of the state’s new budget passed by the General Assembly early Friday.
ISU’s current base operating appropriation is $74,498,951. The first year it will increase to at least $76,181,922 (up 2.3%) and the second year to $76,924,690.
The appropriation includes funding using a prior performance funding model.
There is also a new performance funding model, and the Commission for Higher Education will determine those additional funding levels, according to Diann McKee, ISU senior vice president for finance and administration.
According to the state budget bill, the prospective model shows ISU getting up to $744,990 in additional funding the first year. It could receive up to nearly $1.5 million the second year, subject to CHE review.
“We are in a period of transition to the new outcomes-based performance funding model,” McKee said.
Higher education overall, including ISU, fared well in the new state budget, McKee said.
“We are very grateful for the support of the General Assembly and in particular, our local legislative delegation,” she said. “This is certainly the largest increase we’ve seen in some time in terms of new dollars that have been allocated to higher education.”
The new state budget also includes $66 million for renovation of the Technology Annex building in the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology.
“We are very appreciative of the funding for the renovation of the technology building and we look forward to getting that started,” McKee said.
