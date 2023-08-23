West Vigo High School junior Katin Keith aspires to become a kindergarten teacher, and this year she is participating in a program that will give her a jumpstart on her goals.
She is part of an education professions pathway program, a partnership with Indiana State University that will enable students to earn up to 15 college credits over two years.
The program also will help address the teacher shortage by creating a pipeline of future educators.
“I want to be a kindergarten teacher because I want to have an impact on a child’s life at a young age,” Keith said. “You will always remember your kindergarten teacher.”
On Wednesday, more than 100 students from Vigo and other districts attended a welcome kickoff party at the Bayh College of Education. The program has grown from 12 students last year to about 130 this year.
Other districts include South Vermillion, Linton Stockton, Eminence and Southeast Fountain.
Students will take five dual credit courses. The first year, courses will be taught by high school teachers, while the second year involves a collaboration between high school teachers and ISU faculty, said ISU’s Malea Crosby, who oversees a grant that helps fund the program.
The second year, VCSC students will take classes at ISU while at surrounding districts, classes will be online.
“We’re trying to give high-schoolers a head start toward pursuing the profession that they’re interested in,” said Carrie Ball, ISU’s chairperson for the department of teaching and learning.
According to Doug Dillion, Vigo County School Corp. Career and Technical Education curriculum coordinator, “This is an investment in the future of our community. We will be rebuilding the pipeline of teachers … It’s been rough the last several years.”
Keith, West Vigo student, said she was influenced by her third grade teacher, Samantha Pearson, at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary. “She was very real. She wasn’t just our teacher. She made sure she had an influence on our personal life, too,” Keith said.
Dianne Burpo is West Vigo’s education professions instructor this year.
After two years, students will finish with up to 15 hours of ISU credit that also will be transferable to many other Indiana post-secondary institutions, she said. “We prefer they stay here” and go to ISU.
“There is a great need for teachers everywhere, and specifically, here in this area,” Burpo said. “This is a grow your own type program in which we’re trying encourage the students who are from Vigo County to become educated here and hopefully stay here.”
The partnership with ISU “is fantastic,” she said. She is working with 10 West Vigo students who already wanted to become teachers.
“They already have the desire to become educators, so what we’re trying to do is give them more experiences and knowledge and really continue to encourage them to follow their dreams to become teachers,” she said.
Also participating in the program are cousins Callista Dillion and Kennidy Dillion, Vigo County students who have family members that are teachers.
The education pathways program provides a head start into the profession, said Callista, who hopes to become a history teacher.
Teachers can “change a child’s life,” said Kennidy Dillion. “My whole family is teachers and I’ve grown up around it … I’ve also had teachers make a huge effect on my life.”
A good teacher “can motivate students and put them through the right path,” she said.
