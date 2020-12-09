ISU offers grad certificate in eLearning

Teachers wanting to strengthen their eLearning instruction skills may want to consider a four-course graduate certificate program at Indiana State University that now also provides an added license.
The Indiana Board of Education approved the virtual instruction license during a meeting Wednesday.
ISU offered the virtual instruction certificate program for the first time this summer and fall, with the first cohort of teachers just now completing the program. The university plans to offer it again next summer and fall, said Ryan Donlan, chair of the Department of Teaching and Learning at ISU’s Bayh College of Education.
The 12-credit program is for licensed teachers who want to improve their teaching skills using virtual instruction, a timely program given the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread use of virtual and hybrid learning. “We felt there was a need,” Donlan said.
The four courses are Virtual Learning Environments; Production of Instructional Materials; Multimedia Design for Interactive Learning; and Instructional Innovation. The current co-hort of 12 students, who are teachers, took two courses in the summer and two this fall.
Faculty plan on reviewing and strengthening the program before it is offered again next summer/fall.
Through the courses, educators learn about how to manage, design and support virtual learning spaces so that it “feels as face-to-face” as possible, Donlan said. They learn what applications and tools are out there and how to make instruction more interactive.
The goal is virtual instruction in which “kids are inspired and learning takes place,” Donlan said.
In taking the program, teachers want to provide the best possible education for their students, he said. They develop confidence in using technology and providing virtual instruction to “make learning fun, exciting, relevant and current in the space where their students have grown up.”
He added, “It’s really respecting our kids for what they know they need and should have in education ... Educators have an opportunity to catch up and offer a learning experience that is in sync with students’ living experience.”
Post pandemic, Donlan doesn’t believe education will look the same as it did before COVID-19. He believes there will continue to be a need for more virtual instruction and hybrid teaching and learning.
Those interested in the program can contact ISU’s Department of Teaching and Learning at: ISU-TeachingAndLearning@indstate.edu.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
