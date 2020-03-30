Indiana State University has suspended on-campus visits for now as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, but prospective students can still “visit” online through new virtual tour options.
The campus tour can be found at indstate.edu/visit.
Students also can schedule a virtual visit to connect directly with an admissions counselor, which would be through a web-based video conference. They can watch various informational videos that include admitted students next steps; financial aid and residential life.
“We traditionally have offered a virtual tour, but we realized it was not enough if students were restricted from coming,” said Richard Toomey, admissions executive director. “We built a new web presence.”
Prior to students leaving campus and the governor’s stay-at-home order, the university recorded a number of sessions for the updated tour.
The university will continue to add new features, he said.
