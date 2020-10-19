ISU no longer requires SAT or ACT for admission

Because of testing complications created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana State University did not require standardized tests such as the SAT/ACT for freshmen entering in fall 2020.
Initially, the policy change of making the SAT or ACT optional for admission was to have taken effect for 2021-22.
However, the university, "unofficially began the process last year with the onset of COVID and the related difficulties with students being able to access the test," said Mark Alesia, ISU's director of communication.
ISU expedited implementation "to accommodate the cancellation of numerous test dates throughout the entire spring and summer as well as difficulties students had with school closures in accessing official test records," Alesia said, based on information from enrollment officials.
Now, ISU officials say that policy has been successful in finding applicants who have the best chance to graduate, according to Jason Trainer, vice provost of enrollment management.
“Indiana State is committed to student success while providing access to a high-quality education,” Trainer said. “When we analyze the relationship of test scores and student performance in the classroom, we continue to find better predictors of success, such as high school GPA.”
The policy has many benefits, Trainer said. Among them:
• Strengthening and diversifying the applicant pool.
• Allowing students to focus on academic performance, not test preparation.
• Allowing students to be evaluated based upon a more holistic review of their work and effort, not one test.
• Defining ISU by the students who are admitted, not by test score numbers.
“The pandemic has reduced the opportunity for many students to take standardized tests such as the SAT and ACT,” Trainer said. “We strongly encourage all students to apply regardless if they’ve currently taken the SAT or ACT.”
Future Sycamores can apply to Indiana State University at indstate.edu/apply
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.