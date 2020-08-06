ISU: New director of African American Cultural Center chosen

Tiffany Reed has been selected as director of the Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center at Indiana State University.
The university announced the choice Thursday in a news release.
Reed was previously director of multicultural programs and services at Butler University and, before that, program coordinator for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Maryville University of St. Louis.
She has also been a resident director at the University of Pittsburgh, where she created diversity, equity, and inclusion workshops and training for faculty, staff and students.
Reed earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from IUPUI, a master’s degree in higher education administration from Rowan University and a doctorate in higher education administration and leadership from Maryville University.
“Becoming the new Director of the Charles E. Brown African American Culture Center is an honor and privilege,” Reed said in the university's news release. “I recognize, respect and value the students, faculty and staff who have paved the way to lay the foundation of an important symbol to the Indiana State University campus and Terre Haute community.”
Said Amanda Hobson, interim dean of students, “Dr. Reed is bringing passion, experience, and enthusiasm for the work of supporting our African American, African diaspora and Black students as well as creating sustained opportunities for learning and growth for our full campus community.”
Reed succeeds Interim Director Sumalayo Jackson, who became assistant to the president for human relations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.