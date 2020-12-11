ISU names two facilities in recognition of donations

Indiana State University trustees Friday approved the naming of two campus facilities — an art annex and a student success center — in recognition of two separate donations.
They approved naming of the Dick Hay Memorial Art Annex in recognition of a $100,000 cash gift from Richard and Carla Hay of Winter Garden, Fla.
The gift is in memory of Richard’s father, who had a 40-year career at ISU as a faculty member in ISU’s Department of Art and Design; Dick Hay passed away April 23.
Hay had a lasting impact on the department and its ceramics program, officials say. The couple’s gift will create the Dick Hay Memorial Fund endowment, which will provide support for the ceramics program and encourage students to explore three-dimensional forms using clay.
“As so many have told me, dad’s influence on them made them who they are — as he defined careers, shaped and elevated artists, and forced those students, friends, and colleagues to push and define themselves,” Richard Hay said.
Dick Hay began his 40-year career at ISU in 1966. He received the Caleb Mills Award for Distinguished Teaching at ISU and was recognized as a Teaching Fellow by the Center for Teaching and Learning. He was internationally known for his work in ceramics.
“We are proud to establish a permanent tribute to Dick Hay on our campus,” said Andrea Angel, ISU vice president of university advancement.
Trustees also approved naming of the North American Lighting Student Success Center in the College of Technology.
The naming is made possible by a cash pledge of $142,500 from North American Lighting in Paris, Ill.
According to ISU, $100,000 of the gift will be allocated to the College of Technology supporting mechanical engineering technology lab enhancements, mechanical engineering technology scholarships, STEM education experiential learning programs and College of Technology student success initiatives and networking opportunities.
The remaining $42,500 of the gift total will support scholarships within the Scott College of Business and Honors College, a sponsorship of Sycamore Athletics, and programming support for the Career Center and the Department of Art and Design within the College of Arts and Sciences.
A partnership between North American Lighting and Indiana State University began in 2018 resulting in philanthropic commitment of $75,000 over three years. The partnership has supported student success and tutoring programs, increased student retention, and provided experiential learning opportunities.
North American Lighting has created a strong network of professional employment for Sycamore graduates, according to ISU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.