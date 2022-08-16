ISU names executive director of legal services

Joyce D. Thompson-Mills, who for the past 20 years has worked at the NCAA in Indianapolis, will be Indiana State University’s executive director of legal services.
Her first day is Oct. 3.
Thompson-Mills earned her law degree from Valparaiso University and her bachelor’s degree at Indiana University.
Since 2018, she was director of infractions appeals committees and hearing operations. In that position, she streamlined the infractions process and helped train committee members on NCAA rules and procedures.
“Joyce has extensive experience working on complicated cases and optimizing operations,” said ISU President Deborah J. Curtis. “We are so happy she will be joining us at Indiana State University.”
Thompson-Mills said she’s “honored and grateful” to be joining ISU.
Prior to 2018 at the NCAA, Thompson-Mills was associate director of enforcement and assistant director of enforcement. In those positions, she investigated major NCAA rules violations at all levels of the association and presented cases to the NCAA Committee on Infractions.
From 2001-2002, she was a legal liaison at the Indiana Department of Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.