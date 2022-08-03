ISU names executive director of Alumni Association

Clint Weddle has been named executive director of the Indiana State University Alumni Association.
Weddle has been the Alumni Association's interim executive director; the Alumni Association works to grow connections with more than 100,000 alumni nationwide and around the world.
It manages an advisory board, creates plans for membership and scholarship support, and coordinates programs, communications and events for alumni.
“Within the Division of Advancement, I have had the opportunity to see the great many ways in which our alumni, students, administrators, faculty and staff work together to make Indiana State University a special place,” Weddle said in a news release. “I am honored to serve and to work with our outstanding alumni and talented staff as we move the university forward.”
Andrea Angel, vice president of University Advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation, said she’s "thrilled” with Weddle’s promotion.
“Clint has shown leadership, vision and attainment of lofty goals during his tenure on our University Advancement team,” Angel said. "He is successful in collaborating with our University partners and alumni to advance the ISU alumni association, and these relationships will only grow in his new role."
Before becoming Alumni Association interim executive director, Weddle was director of corporate and foundation giving in the division of University Advancement.
He established partnerships with more than 30 corporate entities and eight charitable foundations, which provided more than $13.5 million in philanthropic support to ISU during his tenure.
Prior to joining ISU, Weddle, a Terre Haute native, served as director of development for the Ivy Tech Foundation. He also had previously worked for Clay Community Schools and coached the boys' basketball team.
Weddle's coaching career also includes six years with the Indiana State women's basketball program as an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. He also previously coached at Oakland City University and the University of Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.