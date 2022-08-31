ISU names endowed scholarship after Jennifer Piker

An endowed scholarship in memory of Jennifer Piker has been created at Indiana State University to honor her dedication to earning a degree during nine years as a part-time student while working full time and graduating from ISU with honors.
The Jennifer J. Piker Endowed Technology Scholarship will benefit part-time students in the ISU College of Technology who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree while employed. The first scholarship has been awarded to Christopher Tobar.
The endowed scholarship was established in her memory by her husband, David Piker, and their son, Matthew. The scholarship honors her dedication to education and lifelong commitment to helping others.
Jenny Piker, who passed away last year, began pursuing her degree in computer technology in 1976 while working full time at what was then Eli Lilly’s Clinton Laboratories. She graduated from ISU in 1985 earning magna cum laude honors and a bachelor of science degree in computer technology.
“It was an incredible achievement for her to stay focused pursing her degree for nine years while working full time, studying and all the other demands on her time,” David Piker said. “She received support from many people and now this scholarship will help students facing the challenges she did.”
During her 36-year career at Eli Lilly, she held management positions in computer systems, manufacturing and health and safety at the Clinton plant. She ended her career in 2007 at Eli Lilly’s corporate headquarters in Indianapolis where she worked for eight years in supply chain and logistics administration.
Passionate about education and being a mentor, she advocated for women’s professional development at Eli Lilly and for early childhood education in Vermillion County. For nearly 25 years, she served as a member or president of the board of directors of Valley Child Development Center in Clinton. In May, the Center’s Board of Directors dedicated its building in her honor.
“She believed in the importance of education and a great deal of her life was spent helping others have access to resources for learning,” Matthew Piker said.
Tobar is a senior in the human resource development program in the College of Technology
A sergeant in the United States Air Force, he has been steadily working toward his degree at ISU for the past seven years while working full time in technical and management roles in the Air Force. He plans to graduate this December and use his education to help former service members develop meaningful careers after their military service ends.
