Indiana State University is taking the next steps as it plans for a $66 million, state-funded project to renovate and expand facilities in the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology.
On Friday, the ISU board of trustees gave the go-ahead for the administration to seek necessary state approvals and also to enter contracts to design, construct and equip the facilities.
The project calls for renovating and expanding the Technology Annex to modernize space for a Center for Technology, Engineering and Design.
It also calls for improvements in the Myers Technology Center.
“This is an opportunity to transform the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology and to upgrade facilities to meet the needs of the college,” said Diann McKee, ISU senior vice president for finance and administration. “We’re anxious to get underway with the design of this project.”
The 2023 General Assembly approved a $66 million cash appropriation for the project, which means ISU will not have to issue bonds, McKee said. That also will save the university on bond issuance costs.
ISU would draw down funds over the construction period.
The goal is for construction to begin next summer, and it’s anticipated the project would take about two years, McKee said.
That’s a preliminary timeline, and supply chain as well as labor shortage issues could become a factor.
While the General Assembly did approve the funding in the budget bill, “As with any large project like that, we must go back to the Commission for Higher Education and the state budget committee for their final approval and release of the project,” McKee said.
She anticipates design will begin within the next month, and the project also will involve survey and geotechnical work. The Technology Annex is located at Cherry and Sixth streets.
ISU “is extremely grateful to the General Assembly and our local legislative delegation for advocating for this project,” McKee said.
Technology, engineering, and advanced manufacturing are critical components to the Indiana economy, ISU President Deborah Curtis has previously said. “For Indiana to compete on a global scale, it needs a strong, well-educated and highly skilled workforce.”
ISU offers a bachelor of science in engineering, with concentrations in civil, mechanical and industrial. The field is in demand in the state, and updated facilities are needed, Curtis has said.
