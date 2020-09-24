ISU mourns freshman woman felled by gunfire

Members of the Indiana State University community gathered Thursday evening to honor the memory of Valentina Delva, an 18-year-old freshman from Indianapolis who was shot to death last Friday while leaving a party.

More than 150 people attended the vigil, which took place in the patio area of Cromwell Hall on the ISU campus. Many wore purple, Delva’s favorite color.

Several students spoke, as did ISU President Deborah Curtis, who also read a poem. And at the end, those who knew and loved Delva gathered together, and comforted each other, as they struggle to cope with the loss of someone who died tragically, and much too young.

Nijah Smith, Black Student Union vice president, said Delva had plans and dreams. “She walked this campus just like you and I. She is a reflection of us all. Just like the rest of us, she had her whole life ahead of her.”

Jalin Coleman, president of the Black Student Union, described Delva as a friend, student, daughter, sister, leader and most importantly, “a beautiful young Black woman who was taken away too soon.”

Eryn Jenkins, president of the Residence Hall Association, said Delva “spent the last four weeks of her life on this campus, and during her time here she left an impact on many students.”

Freshman De’Vaughn Vinson said he had the “amazing opportunity” of meeting Delva at ISU and they became friends.

”I just remember the memories and hanging out with Tina — doing what friends do and enjoying each other’s company,” he said. He never anticipated losing a friend in such a tragic way.

President Curtis read a poem by John Mark Green.

“How do we go on, after the unthinkable happens?” she read. “This world may bring deep darkness, but we are the bearers of lights. We will join our flames together and shine in the darkest of nights.”

Curtis said she talked to Delva’s mother twice this week.

“As you might imagine, the family is devastated,” Curtis said. “I’ve been able to speak to her as two mothers talking to each other. I will tell you I’m devastated. I hear the painful cry of a mother who lost a beautiful daughter — 18 years old,” Curtis said.

Delva came to ISU with dreams and aspirations; she wanted to be a nurse and help people for the rest of her life.

“And just like that, it’s gone,” Curtis said.

ISU’s president asked those attending “to join me in keeping her memory alive.” Delva represents everything ISU is about, with the opportunities it provides and the dreams the 18-year-old hoped to realize. Curtis asked for another moment of silence and then asked everyone to keep Delva’s mother in their thoughts.

Among those who attended the vigil was Taryn Grayson, a freshman from Indianapolis, who knew Delva and had met her at Pike High School.

”She was very sweet, very loving. Every time I saw her, she was always smiling, always laughing. She had a very joyous heart. It was very sad that she had to go before her time,” Grayson said. “No one should have their life taken from them when they are trying to have a good time.”

”I really sympathize with the family. I’m really sad,” Grayson said. “I wish nothing but blessings for the family.”

She said it’s sad that in today’s world, “You really have to watch over your shoulders and be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

Delva was the only daughter in her family, and now, she’s been taken from her mother. “I feel the gun violence really has to stop,” Grayson said. “It should have stopped a long time ago.” Too many people are dying.

She last saw Delva two weeks ago. “She gave me a hug. That was it. I didn’t know that would be the last time I saw her,” Grayson said.

ISU’s Division of Student Affairs worked with students to organize the vigil.

Terre Haute police are continuing their investigation into Delva’s death.

She was killed by gunfire early last Friday while leaving a large party that took place in the 300 block of South Sixth Street several blocks south of campus; she rode in the front passenger seat of a car leaving the party.

