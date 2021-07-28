ISU men's hoops coach urges students to stay grounded

Josh Schertz, the new men’s basketball coach at Indiana State University, urged Vigo County high school student leaders to stay grounded by focusing on the “unconditionals” that will give them peace and contentment in life.
For him, those unconditionals are his faith, family and closest friends.
“As you go through life, understand when you focus on your own growth and your own efforts, and you value the things in your life that are unconditional, you’ll be able to ride out the inevitable ups and downs that life is going to throw at all of us, particularly those in leadership positions,” he said.
Whether his teams win or lose, his faith, family and closest friends will always be there for him.
“Nurture those relationships,” said Schertz, who spoke at the West Vigo High School Green Dome.
Schertz also told students to remember, “No matter what you accomplish and what you achieve, or how good or bad things are going, let the light that shines in you be greater than the light that shines on you, whatever your stage is.”
Schertz was the keynote speaker Wednesday during a dinner culminating a three-day Team Vigo Leadership Conference, which involved 100 student leaders and emerging leaders from Terre Haute North Vigo, South Vigo and West Vigo high schools.
The conference focused on leadership development and community service.
Superintendent Rob Haworth has challenged the high school students to lead their peers in providing 50,000 hours of community service in 2021-22. At Wednesday’s dinner, student presented some initial plans for those service projects.
After the dinner, Schertz said the student leaders “have shown a commitment level that’s uncommon for kids that age, and that’s special.”
He offered them some advice, based on his own experiences as a college basketball coach.
Schertz told students, “Don’t let anyone else live your life for you. Don’t let anyone dictate how you feel about yourself or what you should or shouldn’t do.”
He told them not to accept criticism or worry about criticism “from someone you wouldn’t seek advice from.”
Schertz also told students that “failure is part of every leader’s journey.”
While they will experience failures and things won’t always go their way, if they use those failures in the right way, it can be “a golden ticket” to achieving things they wouldn’t have achieved other wise, he said.
He also told them to work to be the best at whatever they do. “By making the best your standard, you’ll become the best possible version of yourself.”
In an interview, student Megan Moshak, who will be a North Vigo junior, said she found the three-day conference “really helpful. I found ways to become a better leader.”
She said it has inspired her and “it makes me want to do more community service and be more involved with the community.”
It’s also changed her mind about whether she wants to continue to live in Terre Haute after high school.
“A few days ago, if you were to ask me if I wanted to move out of Terre Haute, I would have said yes in a heartbeat,” Moshak said. “But this makes me want to stay ... I realized people want to make a change and I really want to be part of that change and help it in any way I can.”
The conference was co-hosted by VCSC and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
