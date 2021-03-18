ISU makes budget pitch to Senate committee

Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis made her pitch for state funding before the Indiana Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday.

It was higher education’s turn to present its budget proposals, with presentations from the seven public colleges and universities and Teresa Lubbers, commissioner for higher education.

ISU is seeking $74.5 million for its general operating budget for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, or about a 3.4% increase; the current operating appropriation is about $72 million.

Under the Commission, Governor, and House budget recommendations, an additional $2.4 million would be added as a result of performance funding, which looks at degree completion, on-time graduation and student persistence.

When other requests are added — debt service (fee replacement) for capital projects and various line items — the total is about $87 million each year of the biennium.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Line item areas include the Principal Leadership Academy, the Degree Link program for adult learners who can’t come to campus, and a program to build nursing capacity to meet state needs.

ISU also is requesting $37.5 million for the Engineering/Manufacturing Center in the 1980 Technology Building, which would be a repair/rehabilitation project.

“The center houses academic programs that support the pipeline of high demand jobs” in areas including manufacturing, construction management, interior architectural design, safety management and automotive engineering, Curtis said. “We need more workers in these fields.”

ISU’s president said the university is doing its part to help Indiana be economically competitive by offering programs in other high demand fields, including heath care. “We are doing our part to fuel the workforce,” she said.

Other “distinctive” programs include aviation/unmanned systems; criminology; insurance/financial services; K-12 education and logistics/supply-chain management.

She also described COVID’s financial impact on ISU.

Looking at fall 2020 enrollment, “We experienced a higher than usual summer melt of students who had initially committed to attend ISU, but decided to defer enrollment,” she said. “We saw a 57% increase in students choosing to defer for a later term.”

Also, spring 2020 to spring 2021 enrollment decreased nearly 9%.

In response, ISU implemented internal budget reductions; deferred maintenance; delayed filling positions; eliminated a planned salary increase; and eliminated vacant positions where possible.

“We are committed to affordability because our students cannot afford to pay more for their education,” Curtis said. “We are a lean organization that operates on a very narrow margin.”

Curtis told the legislators that “ISU remains the most affordable option compared to other universities in Indiana that serve a residential, statewide mission.”

In its overall recommendations for higher education, the Commission for Higher Education is recommending 2% new funding for each year of the biennium. Its performance funding recommendation is 7%, which would include a 5% reallocation [each institution contributing 5% of their operating appropriations] and 2% new dollars.

That 7% funding would be allocated to the institutions based on their outcomes from the performance-based funding formula, said Charlee Beasor, Commission communications director.

The Commission is not recommending new capital projects for the biennium. “The Commission felt it was most prudent in light of current financial realities to prioritize financial aid and institutions’ operating budgets,” Beasor said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.