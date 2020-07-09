Indiana State University has launched a Back on Track web page detailing changes and plans for fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It can be found at www.indstate.edu/back-on-track.

Among the protocols, “Face coverings are required to be worn by faculty and students in all instructional settings,” it states.

Also, ISU is asking all employees to complete a Daily Health Assessment before reporting to work each day, although the assessment is not mandatory; the four-question assessment, implemented a few weeks ago, is a COVID screening tool.

The assessment asks whether the employee has a fever of 100.4 or greater; whether the person has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine because of suspected COVID-19; whether they have symptoms of COVID; and whether they have been in close contact with anyone who has a confirmed or presumed diagnosis of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

If the employee answers yes to any of the four questions, they are told to stay home.

“No decision has been made on whether we will do the same [daily assessment] for students,” Alesia said. ISU will not require students to undergo COVID-19 testing before coming to or returning to campus for the 2020-21 school year, he said.

The Back on Track webpage covers academic affairs, athletics, student affairs, facilities, university engagement and human resources. ISU previously released a housing and dining plan.

The guidance is subject to change as more information becomes available from public health and government officials.

Also on the web page, the university recognizes that some employees will be at higher risk for severe illness with COVID-19 or may have a household member at higher risk. Those employees can request temporary accommodations, which may include workplace modifications, the opportunity to work remotely or the ability to use vacation, sick, or unpaid leave.

ISU has developed procedures which are in place until Dec. 31 and may be extended by the university president.

