ISU lauded for diversity in student affairs staffing

Indiana State University is among 27 universities and colleges selected as “The Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs” by Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.
The annual survey focused on “workplace diversity, staffing practices and work environment” while examining categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits and professional development opportunities, according to a news release from the university.
ISU was the only university or college in Indiana selected for the honor.
ISU will receive an award in March at the American College Personnel Association conference in Nashville, Tenn.
“I’m grateful for our student affairs staff,” said Andy Morgan, interim vice president for student affairs. “They are an incredible group of welcoming, caring, and hard-working people from the Terre Haute community, but also from all over the country and world. Our diversity makes us stronger and helps make Indiana State and Terre Haute a great place to work, live, and get a high-quality education.”
