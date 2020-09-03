ISU lands in top third nationally in Washington Monthly rankings

Indiana State University ranked 125th out of 389 national universities in Washington Monthly's 2020 College Guide and Rankings.
ISU ranked in the top 34 percent of Best Bang for the Buck Colleges in the Midwest. ISU was also listed among the Best Colleges for Student Voting, according to a news release from the university.
The publication described its evaluations by saying, "We rate schools based on what they do for the country." The rankings have three categories: social mobility, research, and providing opportunities for public service.
The Best Bang for the Buck ratings were described as an evaluation of institutions helping "non-wealthy students obtain marketable degrees at affordable prices."
Said ISU Provost Mike Licari, “I am excited about Washington Monthly’s recognition of Indiana State University as one of the best institutions in the country. ISU is committed to providing a great education at an affordable rate."
The criteria for Best Colleges for Student Voting included making data available through The National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement.
Said Nancy Rogers, ISU vice president for university engagement, “We are proud to be listed among the 157 Best Colleges for Student Voting. ISU takes its commitment to voter education very seriously."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.