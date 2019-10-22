ISU hits $60K goal for Habitat home

A fundraiser luncheon, with Gov. Eric Holcomb as guest speaker, Tuesday helped Indiana State University reach its goal of $60,000 to fund the 71st home built through the Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity.
It is the third time Indiana State University has partnered to build a habitat home. The sponsor has to commit to raise $60,000 to help complete a home project. The university helped with the 51st home build in Terre Haute in 2006 and with the 58th home build in 2012.
Volunteers from ISU are building a home at 1511 S. 131/2 St. for Dahlia Manalaysay and her daughters, AJ and Ainsley. Dahlia will have 250 hours of “sweat equity” helping at the Wabash Valley Habitat ReStore. The groundbreaking for the home build was in August.
Holcomb was featured as guest speaker in a “fireside chat” format, with questions from ISU President Deborah Curtis. One question focused on the state’s role in affordable housing.
Holcomb said the state allocates about $600 million of federal funds to housing authorities, split among multi-family housing units and single family units.
“We have other more creative approaches as well as the traditional programs of the past. We are working with employers like never before in pilot projects in places like French Lick to Warsaw, so we are working with French Lick Resorts and Zimmer Biomet on affordable housing... to meet the local urgent needs so that companies, communities, families can continue to grow,” Holcomb said.
The state has also partnered with Habitat for Humanity, investing $1 million to construct 71 homes. So far, 60 homes through the program have been constructed, the governor said.
“We encourage everyone first to go to www.indianahousingnow.org,” a free, state online resource for renters and property managers in Indiana, Holcomb said. The site helps Hoosiers find affordable, accessible and market-rate housing, the governor said.
“There are a lot of resources there to help people who are looking to get into either multi-family housing units or single family housing units,” the governor said.
Curtis said thanked contributors to the Habitat for Humanly project, many of whom are ISU students.
“The family is who we are most focused on... and they are going to have the opportunity to have their own home in a community they love,” Curtis said after the event. “For Indiana State, we have a commitment to teaching our students to be engaged in their communities and to have this hands on experiential opportunity to say, ‘I was a part of helping that family realize that dream.’ That is what we all strive for here.”
At the end of the luncheon, Curtis presented Holcomb with a Sycamore Leaf to give to his mother, Marcia, a 1963 graduate of Indiana State University. Holcomb said he also has a brother who graduated from ISU in construction technology “and makes more money than I will in my lifetime.”
The governor’s presence attracted several Wabash Valley legislators and educators. Among those were state Sen. Jon Ford; State Reps. Alan Morrison and Tonya Pfaff; Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett; former ISU President Daniel J. Bradley; Saint Mary of the Woods College President Dottie King; Rose Hulman Institute of Technology President Rob Coons; and Lea Anne Crooks, Chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College’s Terre Haute campus.
