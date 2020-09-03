ISU hits brakes on Greek activities

Jordan Burton, a member of Delta Sigma Phi at Indiana State University, disagrees with the university’s decision to institute a moratorium on Greek recruitment and in-person chapter activities because of concerns related to COVID-19.

“It’s disheartening,” he said Thursday afternoon. “We felt like … we were stripped of the main things we take part in. We don’t get to fully do our organization duties.”

At the same time, “I definitely understand where the school is coming from,” Burton said. He just doesn’t agree.

Andy Morgan, ISU interim vice president for student affairs, discussed the issue in separate Zoom meetings Wednesday with fraternity and sorority chapter presidents and advisors. The moratorium is on Greek recruitment, intake, and in-person chapter activities.

A disproportionate number of students in Greek organizations are in isolation and quarantine because of COVID-19, Morgan said.

According to the university, 34% of students in quarantine are affiliated with Greek organizations, but Greek students make up only 17% of the student body.

Mark Alesia, ISU spokesman, said, “People are upset, but this was a necessary move to help ensure everyone’s safety.”

ISU’s COVID-19 dashboard Thursday showed 80 students in total were isolating with COVID, while 191 were under quarantine.

The moratorium will be reassessed weekly based on data from the Vigo County Health Department and ISU, Morgan said.

The university has not established a timetable or data threshold at which point activities could resume, Alesia said.

“This is not an easy decision, but it is important for student safety,” Morgan said. “I’d rather be proactive and take this action now than have an outbreak and be asked what we did to prevent it.”

Morgan added, “Past behavior is a predictor of future behavior. Historically, large numbers of new students join our fraternities and sororities in the first several weeks of the fall semester. Once recruitment or intake is complete, these new members will want to gather with current members from their organization and other organizations. These gatherings will more than likely spread COVID-19, thus the reason for this moratorium.”

Panhellenic virtual recruiting is included in the moratorium. The following in-person chapter activities are prohibited: organizational operations, meetings, educational sessions, training and social events or gatherings, regardless of size.

Chapters may only have live-in members, official advisors, and essential staff in their facility.

Burton, a senior from Milan, is the new-member educator for ISU’s Delta Sigma Phi fraternity — a role he says he cannot fulfill under the moratorium. “We’ve worked very hard this summer to get prepared” for online recruitment, he said.

“The biggest hit for us is the recruitment side,” Burton said. “It is a huge part of our fraternity and every fraternity and sorority on campus. When we can’t do recruitment, it hurts us tremendously. It has been kind of a heartbreaker at our chapter and we’ve been discussing it. A lot of guys are bummed out.”

Delta Sigma Phi members who are part of ISU’s interfraternity council have tried to talk to university representatives for “some type of leniency, or any way we can get to the point where we can have recruitment or be a fraternity in any way,” Burton said.

He said he understands where the university’s decision is coming from. “I wish there was a way where we [all the organizations] could have been a part of it and we could have figured out a different way,” Burton said.

Fall semester also is a big time for philanthropic events and community service.

Landrey James, an ISU junior and member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, also is assistant vice president of membership recruitment.

The moratorium “was very surprising to me,” said James, who is from Sullivan. “We’re all pretty upset” she said of her sorority sisters.

The sorority begins preparing for recruitment in January. “We put so much work into it,” she said. Recruitment was to begin next week and it was going to be all online.

“I don’t think ISU gives Greek life enough appreciation and credit,” James said. Greek life promotes involvement on campus and community service, and ISU is known for community service.

ISU isn’t the only college in Indiana with concerns about COVID spread among Greek organizations.

On Thursday, Indiana University, citing “an increasingly alarming” rate of positivity during mitigation testing for COVID-19, encouraged the closure of all Greek houses on the Bloomington campus.

IU’s COVID-19 dashboard shows positivity rates over 50% in some houses, with one having an 87% positivity rate.

“IU’s team of public health experts is extremely concerned that Greek houses are seeing uncontrolled spread of COVID-19,” according to an IU news release.

Greek houses are owned and operated by their respective housing corporations, and IU does not have authority to close the privately owned residences.

The university is advising students living in Greek housing to re-evaluate whether they want to continue living there.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.