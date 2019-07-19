ISU hires associate VP for inclusive excellence

Indiana State University on Friday said it has hired an associate vice president for inclusive excellence and strategic initiatives.
Rana Johnson comes to Indiana State from Unity College in Maine, where she has served the past two years as the institution’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. Johnson will start on Sept. 1.
Johnson will provide leadership for efforts to develop "a campus environment that appreciates diversity in all its forms and will enhance existing initiatives and implement new efforts to fulfill the university’s strategic plan," the university said in a news release.
“We’re proud to have the most diverse student body of any university in Indiana, and we look forward to Dr. Johnson working to establish us as a model of inclusive excellence in the Midwest and beyond,” said Mike Licari, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Prior to Unity College, Johnson worked at the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education from 1999 to 2017 in a variety of roles, ending as the senior associate for diversity outreach and special projects.
Johnson earned a doctorate from the University of Kentucky, a master’s degree in speech communication from Eastern New Mexico University and a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Spalding University.
