ISU has a new voice

Mark Alesia may be new to the Wabash Valley, but residents undoubtedly know his work.
Alesia was part of a three-person team at the Indianapolis Star that broke the story of former Dr. Larry Nassar and sexual abuse in USA Gymnastics.
That investigation led to more than 250 women coming forward to accuse Nassar, longtime USA Gymnastics doctor, of sexual abuse. The resulting sentences in three courts will effectively keep Nassar in jail for the rest of his life.
The investigation also led to the resignation of former USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny and the entire board of directors after it revealed the organization had a policy of not reporting all sexual assault accusations to authorities.
“It’s the kind of impact you dream of [as a journalist],” Alesia, 55, said in an interview Thursday.
The ramifications continue to this day.
A recent congressional report stated that organizations that should have protected young female gymnasts from sexual abuse, including the U.S. Olympic Committee, FBI, Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, “fundamentally failed” to do so for years.
A new chapter
Alesia, who spent 32 years in the newspaper industry — 16 of them at the Star — talked at length about the investigation and his role during an interview from his Parsons Hall office at Indiana State University, where he is taking on a new role as ISU director of communication.
He accepted a buyout from Gannett earlier this year for a number reasons, including changes in the newspaper industry. He and his wife were ready for change, he said.
Now, he’s taking up a new cause — spreading the good word about ISU, what it has to offer and its role in Indiana higher education.
It has a special mission, working with first-generation college students, many of them Pell-eligible, and helping change lives. “Indiana State is doing great work — unlocking people’s potential in a way that can change families for generations,” he said.
He began Aug. 1 and is spending time learning his new role, attending meetings and events and becoming familiar with the university community.
“You get a sense of what a complex institution this is,” he said. “I don’t claim expertise by any means, but I’ll get there.”
While his role is still being defined, he will serve as the primary media contact and spokesperson for the university and also work with the president’s office in preparing comments, speeches and presentations. He hopes to better tell ISU’s story in Indianapolis, statewide and even beyond Indiana.
“I understand that I’m not in the same role I was in, and I’ve kind of enjoyed that,” he said, commenting on the transition from investigative reporting to university communications.
“As a journalist, sometimes you’re on the outside pounding on the door for information or just running through a brick wall for information. Now I’m on the inside. ... I know what’s happening without pounding on doors and running through brick walls,” he said.
Asked if it was hard to leave journalism, he said, “No ... I haven’t missed being in journalism. I’m trying to figure that out myself.”
It might be because of the difficult transition within the newspaper/digital industry. In his last 10 years at the Star, he went through “a few rounds of layoffs, a unilateral 10 percent pay cut and re-applying for my job [something everyone had to do.]”
His wife, Brenda, has retired from her job as a public school teacher.
“We wanted to do something else,” he said. And that “something else” has brought them to Terre Haute and Indiana State University.
A long career in journalism
A 1989 alumnus of Indiana University, Alesia started his career as a sportswriter. He has won 20 national and 20 first-place state awards working at newspapers in Fort Wayne, Riverside, Calif., Los Angeles and Chicago covering every type of major college and professional sports event.
He worked 16 years at the Indy Star, starting as a sports reporter concentrating on off-the-field stories. He later moved to news investigations, which lead to the investigation into USA Gymnastics.
The first story in that investigation, in August 2016, did not even mention Nassar. There had not yet been any allegation against him. The first story was about how USA Gymnastics failed to report accusations of sexual abuse to authorities, Alesia said.
But that story prompted an email from Rachael Denhollander, who indicated she was willing to go on record with her story about being molested by Nassar many years earlier.
“My experience may not be relevant to your investigation, but I am emailing to report an incident that may be,” Denhollander wrote in that email on Aug. 4, 2016.
She continued, “I have seen little hope that any light would be shed by coming forward, so I have remained quiet. If there is a possibility that is changing, I will come forward as publicly as necessary.”
Denhollander, now an advocate for survivors of abuse, was the first woman to speak publicly and file a police report against Nassar. She also gave dramatic testimony during the sentencing hearing in January 2018, when she used the phrase, “How much is a little girl worth?”
During that hearing, the judge presiding over the case described Denhollander as the “five-star general” for an army of abuse survivors. The prosecutor, Angela Povilaitis, said if it hadn’t been for the Star’s investigation, and Denhollander’s willingness to speak out, Nassar would still be practicing medicine, treating athletes and abusing kids.
On Thursday, as Alesia reflected on the lengthy investigation, he also described it as “exhausting emotionally.” He’d go home and take care of the flowers on the patio, which his wife called his “flower therapy.” But, he added, “I always had an adult beverage with me.”
The USA Gymnastics investigation “didn’t win a Pulitzer, which we should have,” he said. But the team received much attention, many awards, and several speaking opportunities. “It’s not like we were ignored.”
Instead of taking credit, he gives credit.
“It’s not about the awards. It’s about the survivors,” Alesia said.
And, he said, seeing Nassar leave the Michigan courtroom with a prison sentence that would keep him in jail for the rest of his life — “That was my Pulitzer.”
Alesia describes being in awe of Denhollander and the other survivors who spoke out. “It’s pretty well established how much courage it takes to come forward,” he said.
For Denhollander, the respect and admiration is mutual.
“Mark was incredible to work with. He was everything we needed for a story like this,” she said in an interview. “He was full of conviction ... in his pursuit of the truth, but he did it with compassion. He understood why it mattered. He went far above and beyond the call of duty in reporting on this case, and I’m deeply grateful for everything he did.”
Alesia and Denhollander continue to stay in touch. “I’m very grateful for his friendship,” she said.
State of the industry
Alesia is concerned about the future of local newspaper journalism, which increasingly has an online presence. “The work these journalists do is vital and it’s crumbling,” he said. Except for some major publications, such as the New York Times, or Wall Street Journal, “Nobody I know of has sort of cracked the code for making it a sustainable business.”
He believes that what could happen is “philanthropy will take over and local journalism will be subsidized.”
If local newspaper print/digital journalism continues to decline, “It’s going to be open season for every corrupt public official and politician,” he said.
“It’s so sad to see. I know people are fighting the good fight, and I have a lot of admiration for that. I hope somebody figures it out, because it’s vital. It’s absolutely vital.”
What he’ll bring to his new job at Indiana State “is a great respect for what journalists do. I might not be able to always provide what I’m asked to provide, or divulge what I’m asked to divulge, but every interaction will be really respectful. Because I’ve been there,” he said.
Teresa Exline, ISU chief of staff who chaired the search committee that resulted in Alesia’s hiring, spoke highly of his skills and credentials.
“Mark’s skills as a journalist are impeccable and highly transferable to his role in leading our communication efforts,” she said. “He was very enthused by the mission of our university, the students we serve and our commitment to community engagement.”
While Alesia is currently commuting to ISU from Greenwood, he and his wife are in the process of moving to Terre Haute and they eventually plan to volunteer for community and service projects, Exline said.
