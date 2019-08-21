Indiana State University officials joined with Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity employees and volunteers Wednesday to break ground on the region’s 71st home.
“Indiana State is proud to be involved in another Habitat build as a continuation of our commitment to improving our community by engaging our students, faculty and staff in helping others,” ISU President Deborah Curtis said in a news release.
“This project will also provide valuable hands-on experiences for our students in preparation for their professional careers in construction management and other fields.”
The home, at 1511 S. 13 ½ St., is in partnership with the Manalaysay family, who moved to Terre Haute from California in 2010.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s big or small — it will be a brand new home for my girls,” said Dahlia Manalaysay.
The home means Dahlia will be close to her job at Regional Hospital and her daughters, AJ and Ainsley, won’t have to change schools.
Dahlia is looking forward to having a larger kitchen and a backyard for her girls and dogs to enjoy. “I love to cook,” she said.
AJ and Ainsley are both on the varsity tennis team at their schools and will participate in the construction process. Dahlia is accruing time toward Habitat’s required 250 hours of “sweat equity” at the Wabash Valley Habitat ReStore.
“ISU has been an incredible community partner throughout our history from sponsoring homes to providing thousands of volunteer hours over the years.” Nicole Beyer of Habitat said in a news release provided by the university.
“They’ve been doing an amazing job raising funds for this build over the past few months, and we’re so excited to finally break ground and start construction.”
ISU has raised more than $34,000 toward its fundraising goal of $60,000. This is the institution’s third build.
The university has a history of community service dating back to the first Donaghy Day in 1976. Service-learning opportunities are built into hundreds of courses at ISU, and students and employees average more than a million hours of volunteering each year.
For more information about the build or to contribute, go to indstate.edu/habitat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.