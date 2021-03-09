Indiana State University’s Lambda Alpha Epsilon, the criminology and security student organization, will lead 2021 efforts to reforest and build paths at the new Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch in Clay County.
Lambda Alpha Epsilon members are partnering with sheriffs and deputies to design hiking, biking and horseback riding trails at the 62-acre, not-for-profit youth academy now under development about 20 minutes east of ISU, said Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, a new youth ranch board member.
“We’re also grateful these inspiring law enforcement students will be helping us heighten awareness and raise funds for our reforestation project, so future generations of middle school, high school and college students can more fully enjoy the facilities and lakes of our rolling, wooded property,” Plasse said in a news release.
“Trees and Trails for Tomorrow,” the fraternity’s project, will be led by LAE’s president Nicole Babcock of Oak Forest, Illinois, vice president Jada Jones-Martin of Aurora, Illinois, secretary Carla Morales of Downers Grove, Illinois, and treasurer Christian Walker of Greenwood.
As many as 65 ISU students will be engaged with the project during the spring semester,” said J. Tyler Burns, senior instructor and academic advisor to LAE.
Donations will be accepted at the following levels:
• $5 for a planting soil kit
• $10 for six fertilizer spikes
• $25 for one 2-foot Thuja Green Giant
• $50 for one 4-foot American Red Maple
• $100 for one 4-foot Eastern White Pine
• $250 for two 4-foot Blue Spruces
• $500 for five 5-foot River Birches
• $1,000 for six 7-foot Weeping Willows
To donate or request more information on “Trees and Trails for Tomorrow,” call 317-460-4242, email ScottMinier@yahoo.com or write to the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, Indiana, 47834.
The youth ranch is a non-profit charitable training retreat for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.
Plasse serves on an all-volunteer board. Other local sheriffs on the board include Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden and Putnam County Sheriff Scott Stockton.
