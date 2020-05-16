Commencement went on Saturday for 2,050 graduates from Indiana State University, who had an online ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments.
The virtual commencement stream started at 2 p.m. on the MarchingOrder website and will remain available through July 1.
It is available at http://virtualgrad.marchingorder.com/indstate/i/
The 25-minute ceremony included video speeches by university President Deborah J. Curtis and student speakers Antonio Cornelius and Hayley Tague. Graduates could hear their name read with a click and also hear the reading of any other names. The ceremony included a tassel turn.
“I know you will forever remember the global challenges we are facing at the time of this commencement ceremony,” Curtis said. “These challenges will end, but your next journey is just beginning.”
Cornelius, from Gary, Indiana, earned a degree in financial services.
“One of the things I’ve learned at Indiana State is that we have strong people,” he said. “People with stories. People with goals and ambition. People of other cultures and backgrounds. And it’s OK that everybody doesn’t know everything you’re going through … All they need to know is that nothing is going to stop you from taking the next step in your life.
“Continue to work hard to set the standard, because you never know who’s watching. And the standard you set will inspire a generation. … Stay motivated for what’s next, because there is a lot more to come.”
Tague, from Terre Haute, earned a degree in mechanical engineering technology.
“It seems so unfair we don’t get to have the type of ending we all envisioned,” she said. “But there are so many experiences yet to be had beyond today. Every person graduating today has goals, dreams and plans for where they want to go and what they want to do next. But first comes today.
“I know looking back at my three-and-three-quarters years on campus, I feel the intensity and impact of my collective experience so strongly. May you never forget the feeling of exactly where you are, completing one adventure and sitting on the precipice of the next. … May we leave this realm with the knowledge and confidence instilled in us by this great university and go bravely into our next unknown.”
Students had the opportunity to submit a photo and message for their name cards in the virtual ceremony. Each graduate was mailed a box with a diploma cover, tassel, Latin honors stole (where applicable), a commencement program and a Sycamore leaf lapel pin from the Alumni Association.
The Class of 2020 is encouraged to share photos and screen grabs from their at-home celebrations on social media, using the hashtag #State2020Grad.
Following guidance of public health officials, ISU announced in March that spring commencement would be a virtual ceremony.
All May and August graduates are invited to walk in winter commencement. Rescheduling an in-person spring commencement was not an option because of the renovation schedule for the Hulman Center.
— Mark Alesia, ISU’s director of university communication, provided this article to the Tribune-Star.
