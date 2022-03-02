ISU goes mask optional Saturday

Indiana State University will make masks optional starting Saturday, the university has announced.
The decision is based on recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and in consultation with the Vigo County Health Department.
There is no change in the university’s weekly testing policy. That remains mandatory for students and employees who have not provided proof of vaccination, according to the university.
The campus community is asked to respect individuals’ decisions about whether to wear a mask. It is possible that the occupant of a private office space will ask others to wear a mask before entering. Everyone should be prepared to accommodate such requests by carrying a mask.
The university strongly encourages students and employees to be vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is available for free to students and employees from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the ISU Health Center.
ISU’s guidelines are subject to change if conditions change.
