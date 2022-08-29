ISU, Geodis partner in 'Made @ Plainfield'

Indiana State University has announced a partnership with GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, for space at “Made @ Plainfield,” a facility that brings higher education and industry together for teaching, workforce training and research.
The purpose is to create convenient new opportunities for post-secondary education and, for people currently in the workforce, enhance skills and credentialing, the university said in a news release.
“As Indiana State University continues to deliver on our mission to contribute to the education of our state’s workforce — we really mean that, that’s what we’re all about — this partnership will accelerate our momentum in attaining that goal,” said ISU President Deborah J. Curtis.
David Brooks, senior director of operations for GEODIS, said it’s exciting to “tie the abilities and opportunities we have at GEODIS with the skillset and teaching they have at ISU."
ISU calls the space the Logisitics 4.0 Innovation Hub. It will train people in artificial intelligence, machine learning and the management of logistics companies.
It is expected that early next year, there will be a mini-prototype of a warehouse using robotics ready for student tours, research and teaching.
Terry Daugherty, dean of the Scott College of Business, and associate professor Kuntal Bhattacharyya led ISU’s effort for space at Made @ Plainfield.
Curtis also credited Clint Weddle, executive director of the ISU Alumni Association, and Jason Trainer, vice provost for enrollment management.
The audience included officials from ISU, GEODIS, Hendricks County, the town of Plainfield, and the Plainfield Chamber of Commerce. The event culminated in a ribbon-cutting.
There are other benefits for ISU and its partners. The university expects to offer courses for certificate and degree programs in areas such as MBA, healthcare, cybersecurity, and information technology. The university also expects to conduct meetings in the space.
“I’m here to say, this is just the beginning,” Curtis said. “We’re very excited.”
Made @ Plainfield is at 1610 Reeves Road in Plainfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.