Kole Brewer, an Indiana State University freshman, is the 2022 National College Cornhole Singles Champion.
Brewer won the title in American Cornhole League competition last week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“It feels really good, knowing all the practice I’ve put into this and all the tournaments I’ve gone to lead up to this,” said Brewer, 18, who’s from the Indianapolis area.
The college singles competition involved close to 100 competitors, he said, and the Elite 8 was shown on ESPN. “It was very exciting and nerve-racking,” said Brewer, who is a professional pilot major and hopes to be a commercial airline pilot in the future.
His family, including his parents, sister and grandparents, were there to cheer him on. Brewer said he won some scholarship money, but he’s not sure of the amount.
Brewer received a lot of support back home, where there is a large cornhole fan base. “They were all cheering me on. Several of them got together and watched it live, which was cool,” he said.
For those who don’t know, cornhole is a game in which small bags filled with dried corn are tossed at a target consisting of an inclined wooden platform with a hole at one end.
The competitors stand 27 feet away from the front of the board, Brewer said.
While there were qualifying tournaments at football tailgates involving major colleges (the winner got a free ticket), he didn’t attend any.
“I just bought the ticket to go,” basically an entry fee. Participants had to be college undergraduates.
The national competition started off with with “rounders”, a progressive round robin format in which contenders keep playing against those who have the same record. That was used to determine tournament seeding.
He went 5-0 but then lost to the person who became the Number 1 seed. “That was against the person I ended up beating in the championship,” Brewer said. He was seeded No. 3.
At that point, players were split into two different brackets, he said. They stopped when it got to the final four of each bracket, which made the Elite 8 to be played out on ESPN Friday evening.
Not only did he compete on television, but “they had us all mic’d up,” Brewer said. Many observers were on hand.
This is Brewer’s third year to play cornhole competitively. Before that, his family would play for fun, including during camping trips.
“My dad and his friends started playing in a local league and they played every Thursday night. Sometimes they would need a sub,” and that would be him. “I did pretty good.”
Others local league members told Kole and his dad, Kyle Brewer, they should start going to local tournaments, which they did and “it kept getting bigger and bigger.” His dad is a math teacher at Franklin Central High School.
Kole enjoys cornhole, he said. He likes the competition, and those who participate are like family. “You all know eachother … It’s relaxing.”
Except, maybe, when you are in a national competition that is broadcast on ESPN.
Kole practices at “blind draws,” or small local tournaments. He hopes to start a cornhole club or something similar at ISU.
His key to success? “Practice is one for sure. My dad plays a big part in this because he travels with me and goes to all these tournaments with me; he’s been there since the start,” Brewer said. “We’ve made each other better just by playing against each other a lot.”
