ISU football players plan peaceful march for Sunday

Indiana State University football players have organized a peaceful protest march beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday "to promote justice for all and to stand up against racial injustice," said Adam Dennison, director of operations for ISU football.
Speakers include ISU football Coach Curt Mallory and ISU President Deborah Curtis. The march will begin at the Vigo County Courthouse. It will then proceed to the fountain at Dede Plaza and continue to the African-American Cultural Center on campus. Participants will then return to the courthouse.
"This march is something our team feels is very important as leaders in the community to show that we are unified during these trying times and also to support such a powerful cause and message," Dennison said.
Everyone who attends will wear black at the request of players who organized the event. If it rains, the march will continue as scheduled, but if there is inclement weather/lightning, it would be postponed until a later date.
Football players have organized the march "through the guidance of our football staff and ISU staff members from other departments as well as ISU police for the safety of everyone involved," Dennison stated in a news release about the event.
Football staff will be with the players in support of the cause, he said. The event should conclude about 2:45 p.m.
The itinerary:
• 1-1:15 p.m.: Coach Mallory and the three players who organized the protest will speak on the steps of the Vigo County Courthouse.
• 1:15-1:30 p.m.: The group will walk to the fountain on campus.
• 1:30-1:45 p.m.: ISU President Curtis will speak at the fountain with two to three other speakers to follow, those being Indiana State football staff. Sherard Clinkscales, ISU director of athletics, also will be present.
• 1:45-2:00 p.m.: The group will walk to the African American Cultural Center on campus.
• 2:00-2:15 p.m.: The Rev. Terry Clark and any players or coaches that would like to speak will be allowed to speak at the African American Cultural Center.
• 2:15-2:35 p.m.: The group will travel back to the courthouse.
