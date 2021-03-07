Indiana State University's Faculty Senate, working with the administration, has formed a committee that will analyze program costs and sustainability with an eye toward potentially shifting resources to areas of greater need.

The academic strategic planning committee is a response to ISU's enrollment losses and budgetary constraints. An enrollment demographic "cliff" is anticipated in coming years as the number of 18-year-old high school graduates drops nationwide. In addition, the pandemic has expedited some of those enrollment losses.

Liz Brown, Faculty Senate chairwoman, said the senate is working with the administration to plan for the future in responding to these challenges. The new committee will look at program costs and sustainability "in order to creatively innovate for the ISU of the future," she said at a recent ISU trustees meeting.

Given the demographic shifts, ISU plans to increasingly recruit adult learners who may want an online college education or additional credentials. Those adult learners may not be able to come to campus, and ISU is working to increase and strengthen its online offerings.

Indiana has many people with some college who may need and want a degree to further their careers.

Brown told trustees the committee will issue a report by early fall 2021.

"We have seen examples at many institutions that when they face budget challenges, shared governance devolves into unproductive fights between the faculty and administration. This serves neither the administration, not the faculty or our students well," Brown said.

She added, "I’m proud of our faculty and our willingness to engage in this hard work of shared governance, putting self interest aside and working collaboratively with the administration for the common good."

In an interview, Brown said the committee has been created "to look at our programs — what is sustainable and what is not sustainable. It's kind of that first look at some data surrounding programs and really figuring out what can we continue to do, and what should we be putting more resources into."

The effort is not about eliminating programs, she said. The committee will put together a series of questions and possibly recommendations that would then go to faculty governance committees.

With ISU, and colleges nationwide, looking at that demographic cliff, "How can we start managing that and maybe shifting some resources to programs that are going to be appealing to adult learners, people who may have some college but not a degree ... how do we position ourselves to help people in that position," she said.

There's no immediate sense of urgency, Brown said. "It is urgent in the sense of we need to look at what we're doing and be a little more nimble and figure out how are we as an institution adapting to changing demographics, changing times and getting out ahead of that instead of only reacting," she said.

Chris Olsen, interim ISU provost, said the Faculty Senate has taken the lead in the initiative. "They wanted to take the lead on this in looking at our array of programs. It's not really about finding programs we don't think we can do anymore ... We don't want that. We're not in that position."

Many universities are in "crisis mode" and have to look at eliminating programs but at ISU, "We are not." ISU wants to be proactive, and "It's great that faculty are so forward looking," he said.

Part of the committee's work may involve looking for curriculum roadblocks and ways to make it easier for students in terms of scheduling and timeliness to attaining a degree.

ISU has done a lot of market studies in recent years to look at programs especially in demand, and the committee "may focus on some of those as areas where we really want to invest in," he said.

