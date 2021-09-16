ISU expands its homecoming

Indiana State University will have an expanded Homecoming celebration Oct. 23, building on the traditional parade and football game, according to an ISU news release.
The day begins with the Blue and White Parade at 9 a.m. The main part of the parade route is west on Wabash Street between Ninth and Fifth Streets. From 9 to 11 a.m., ISU’s colleges will have open houses on campus for people to meet deans and faculty and tour facilities.
The Homecoming football game is at 1 p.m. against Youngstown State. Tailgating is available as usual on the west side of the stadium. Tailgating guidelines are on the athletic department’s website, GoSycamores.com.
East of Memorial Stadium, in an area now named Sycamore Village, there will be more Homecoming tents reserved by registered student organizations. Alumni and others are encouraged to visit Sycamore Village. Admission is free and not dependent on having a ticket to the football game.
Tents at Sycamore Village will surround vendors where food [including hamburgers, hot dogs, brisket, and wings] and beverages [soft drinks and beer] will be for sale. Sycamore Village will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Student organizations can use Treehouse to reserve a tent. The deadline is noon Oct. 6.
“It’s an opportunity for student organizations to promote themselves and for alumni to reconnect with their student organizations, meet current students, and socialize with fellow alumni,” said Rex Kendall, executive director of the ISU Alumni Association. “We’re moving the Alumni Association tent just outside Sycamore Village to create more space for tents inside.”
A Homecoming gift for alumni will be available at the tent while supplies last.
The same clear bag policy for entrance into the football game will be used for Sycamore Village. More information on the clear bag policy is available at GoSycamores.com.
The parade is open for entries until Sept. 27. Businesses can register here and non-profit organizations can register here. Questions can be directed to Kevon Christian, associate director of campus life, at 812-237-3824.
