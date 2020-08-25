ISU enrollment falls but university shows improved retention, 4-year grad rates

Indiana State University's enrollment has dropped 6% to 10,830 students, the university announced Tuesday.

While sobering news, ISU also emphasizes a silver lining in terms of improved retention and four-year graduation rates.

ISU attributes the enrollment drop to several factors, including COVID-19. The university has seen a 57 percent increase in students deferring admission to a future start term, said Jason Trainer, vice provost for enrollment management.

"The vast majority of our students showed up, but there was a pretty notable amount of students that want to wait" for more normal circumstances, he said.

ISU serves many students from lower income backgrounds, and many students who deferred "are on the lower end of that economic ladder," Trainer said. "I think it's a stretch in the best of times for those students and families to get here, and this environment seemed to make that barrier a little more difficult."

Other factors contributed to the enrollment drop. ISU in recent years has focused on enrolling students who are better prepared academically and more likely to succeed, rather than headcount.

And, similar to other institutions, particularly in the Midwestern states, ISU faced a decrease in the number of Indiana high school graduates and travel challenges for international students, officials say.

Additionally, for the first time, the total enrollment figure does not include “dual credit students.” Those students work for college credit in high school.

The enrollment decline does have budget implications for the university. ISU continues to analyze financial data to determine the full extent of those implications, said Mark Alesia, ISU spokesman. "It will take a few weeks to figure out where we are at."

Because of revenue shortfalls, ISU has decided not to give full-time employees a raise next year, and it is carefully reviewing any vacant positions before filling them.

ISU's enrollment also has an impact on the Terre Haute economy.

Bob Guell, ISU professor of economics, says that each on-campus student represents $20,000 in direct economic activity (distance students about half that) through tuition and housing payments. "That clearly has an impact. Whether it’s empty dorms or apartments, reduced sales at grocery stores, gas stations, or retail outlets, Hautean businesses are impacted by ISU’s enrollment health," he said.

The good news

Enrollment data also has many positive indicators, officials said.

ISU is three years early in achieving two student success goals set last year by the university.

The enrollment report released Tuesday showed a 69% one-year retention rate for last year’s freshmen to this year’s sophomores. That is seven points higher than two years ago and it eclipses the university’s goal of 68%.

ISU’s four-year graduation rate — which is confirmed at the same time as the enrollment report — is 33%. This exceeds the university’s goal of 32% by 2023.

“The numbers reflect an emphasis on admitting students who we believe from our research are better prepared for college,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said in a news release. “Our goal is so much more than just attracting students to ISU. It’s seeing our students walk across the stage at graduation.”

ISU officials have anticipated that an increased focus on the four-year graduation rate would result in a decreased total headcount.

ISU also is reporting a 6% drop in new freshman enrollment to 1,776.

Among the new freshmen, 80% are from Indiana. The new class has an average GPA of 3.26, up from 3.22 a year ago.

Ethnic minorities make up 33% of the freshman class. African Americans are 21% of the freshman class.

Anticipating a better fall 2021

Trainer said, "I don't think we truly know" the full impact of COVID-19 on ISU, which is among the first to release its enrollment numbers. ISU will have a better perspective once other institutions, both in state and nationally, release their figures.

Heading into last March, before the pandemic ended in-person classes on campus, ISU's enrollment indicators were "very strong" in terms of admitted students and those who confirmed their intent to enroll, he said.

"I think the feeling is that pre-COVID we were sitting really, really well with all of our indicators," Trainer said.

"We think we did everything on the front end right. Hopefully next year, we will have a normal environment heading into fall, and we'll have students looking to return as well as another strong pool of students that are interested," he said. "We had no shortage of interest in ISU this year."

