Indiana State University has ended the requirement for masks to be worn on campus in common areas for people who are fully vaccinated, the result of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
The university sent out the announcement to the campus community Thursday afternoon.
Those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must continue wearing masks, the announcement said.
The CDC says that, in general, people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson.
The CDC said fully vaccinated people can, in most cases, “resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart," the ISU announcement stated.
Fully vaccinated people should still wear a mask on buses and other forms of public transportation, the CDC said, as well as in healthcare settings such as a hospital or doctor’s office.
People experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested, stay home and stay away from others, the ISU announcement stated.
