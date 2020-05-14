ISU employees to begin to return to work

Indiana State University on Thursday announced plans for a phased-in return to summer on-campus operations.

The plans are consistent with the governor’s Back on Track Indiana Roadmap.

The numerous safeguards include barriers between work stations where social distancing is impossible and increased cleaning of high-contact surfaces and items in common areas. In some cases, workers may have staggered work schedules upon returning.

“University officials made these plans carefully and in consultation with student, faculty, and staff leadership,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said. “We will modify these plans as necessary based on guidance from government health agencies.”

The top priority is the health and safety of those returning, she said. “We want to make sure employees and students have a comfort level as much as we can provide right now in being able to come back and feel safe.”

Some employees are eager to return. Others, including those 65 or older or with underlying health conditions, or those who live with or care for people at higher risk, may have concerns, she said.

Supervisors are working with employees to make sure they are ready to come back. For those with concerns, that might mean continuing to work remotely for a period of time or making arrangements for time away until they feel safe coming back, she said

“We have to balance that plan to get us back on track and delivering what students come here to experience with the safety and security of our employees,” she said.

She expects to announce plans for students and fall semester within a few weeks. The intent is “as much face-to-face” instruction as possible.

The provost, as well as leadership from faculty senate and academic affairs, are working on those details. Some of the considerations include expectations as far as face masks in class and how to handle courses with larger class sizes, she said.

A brief summary of the phased-in return:

May 4-23 — Faculty and staff work remotely as much as possible. Members of the president’s cabinet develop plans for waves of employees to return to campus each Monday through July 6. Employees in facilities management and other areas return to campus to prepare facilities to meet state and federal requirements on social distancing and cleaning. ISU buildings remain closed other than by appointment.

May 24 – June 13 — Staff begin returning in small waves each Monday, continuing through July 3. Faculty are requested to continue working remotely and limit visits to campus.

June 14 – July 3 — Faculty are requested to continue working remotely and limit visits to campus. Selected university buildings will open after appropriate safety measures have been adopted.

July 4 – August 1 — Faculty may return to campus as necessary. Updated ISU general safeguards will be issued based on guidance from government health agencies.

August 1 and beyond — Subject to guidance from governmental and health authorities, faculty, student staff, and students may return to campus. Plans for fall instruction and activities will be developed with the engagement of shared governance units and campus leaders.