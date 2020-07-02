ISU economist: Effect of COVID-19 surge is the wildcard

The drop to 11.1% national unemployment in June is good news -- and perhaps even more so than it might seem at first glance, said an Indiana State University economist.
But while some of the news is good, economists are likely still two to four weeks from understanding the impact of the growing COVID-19 numbers that seem to have come with nation's reopening efforts to date, said Robert Guell, an economics professor at Indiana State.
The reason for optimism stemming from the the 11.1% figure is because the federal government has paid more attention to properly classifying non-traditional workers who for the months of April and May had been overly lumped into the category of "other," the effect of which would tamp down reported unemployment.
The rate for April announced in early May -- 14.7% -- might actually have been in the 18% range, Guell said. Similarly, the rate for May announced in early June -- 13.3% -- might have in actuality been closer to 16% to 17%.
For this month's efforts, Guell said, the government appears to have done a better job of asking questions, seeking answers and properly classifying who's truly out out work. As a result, the upward variance might only be in the area of 12 percent.
So, the number of people getting back to work might be even more impressive when compared to the numbers announced in May and June.
That's the good news.
The bad news, Guell said, is that the country is in a resurgence of the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now to be determined, he said, is the health impact on the country, especially the working-age populace.
If the infection case count is high -- as we know it to be -- but hospitalizations, ventilations and deaths do not spike, that could bode well for reopening, the national economic confidence and an accelerated recovery.
"What we won't know (for likely two to four weeks) is if it (infection) is among people who can easily shake off," Guell said.
If the high rate of cases comes with a high rate of hospitalizations, venitlations and deaths, the American economy might not come bounding back as much or as soon as some have projected, he said.
Guell said it probably will be August before that information becomes clear.
Also, "We're promised the likely results of the first of the Phase 3 tests of vaccine" in the early fall, Guell said.
Good news on that front could help, the professor said, as the economy is tremendously reliant on confidence -- be it confidence in the dollar, consumer confidence to spend or business confidence to borrow, to invest, to hire, etc.
