While state funding for Indiana State University will increase over the next two years, the university still has some unknowns as it prepares for its fiscal year 2024 budget, which starts July 1.
Among the unknowns is how much tuition might increase.
Diann McKee, ISU senior vice president for finance and administration, updated the board of trustees finance committee Friday on the recent legislative session and planning assumptions for the FY 24 budget.
ISU, and the state’s other public higher education institutions, are still awaiting action by the Commission for Higher Education, which adopts non-binding tuition and mandatory fee targets, McKee said.
The commission will do so at its May 18 meeting. While universities don’t have to follow those targets, if they adopt higher tuition increases, they must explain why to the State Budget Committee, McKee said.
Once ISU knows those targets, it will conduct a public hearing on its proposed tuition increases for the next two years, as required by law. Trustees would then take final action on tuition levels.
Trustees will adopt the fiscal year 2024 budget next month.
ISU will see funding increases in its operating appropriation for the next two fiscal years as part of the state’s new budget passed by the General Assembly.
“It was a good session for higher education,” McKee said.
ISU’s current base operating appropriation is $74,498,951. The first year it will increase to at least $76,181,922 (up 2.3%) and the second year to $76,924,690.
For 2024, it also could receive up to $744,990 as part of a new outcomes-based performance model, with distribution to be determined by the state Commission for Higher Education by July 1.
Performance funding model
The new performance funding model is based on enrollment, completion and economic factors.
Under enrollment and completion, a new metric will look at adult learners ages 25 and older who enroll and complete degrees.
One of the economic metrics looks at the number of graduates who stay in Indiana and work here.
ISU and other public institutions will learn more related to allocation and distribution of that performance-based funding in the next few weeks, McKee said.
Also as part of the new state budget, ISU received $66 million in cash funding for the renovation of the Technology Annex building in the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology.
In planning for the FY 2024 budget, ISU is budgeting conservatively and based on stable enrollment, or 1,535 new freshmen, the same as actual fall 2022 first-time freshmen.
For returning students, the budget is based on a three-year average return rate.
“We budget very conservatively,” McKee said.
As far as FY 24 expenses, compensation increases — a high priority — are yet to be determined, once the university has more information on tuition rates and revenue.
Health insurance is expected to go up just 1.5% next based on 2023 rates, and the university expects no increase in utility costs. An increase in student financial assistance will be consistent with any increase in tuition.
ISU has already made nearly $12 million in budget reductions in preparation for the FY 24 budget, necessary because of declining enrollments and tuition revenue.
In other matters, during the regular meeting, President Deborah Curtis said ISU has closed out its use of federal COVID relief funding.
“It gave the university, and our students, important support during the pandemic,” Curtis said.
Over the past three years, ISU received, on a reimbursement basis, $55.7 million in COVID-related higher education emergency relief funds. Almost half went as direct grants to students to help them with emergency needs during the pandemic, McKee said.
Other funding was used for such things as upgrading ISU’s wireless capability, COVID testing, lost revenue relating to COVID and miscellaneous expenses, McKee said.
Those funds have been, or will be audited, by the State Board of Accounts. “We had no questions about use of these funds or any findings,” McKee said. Funds from the current year may still need to be audited.
In her board report, Curtis also noted that as far as fall enrollment, “Current trending numbers are looking likely to increase the size of the freshman class.”
New graduate student numbers for enrollment, as well as new transfers, are also tracking ahead of last year.
Two trustees departing
Trustees unanimously adopted two resolutions to honor the services of outgoing trustees Kimberly J. Oliphant-Smith and Kimberly G. Collins.
Both members’ terms end this year.
Smith has served since 2015, and Collins, who is from Terre Haute, has served since 2021.
Trustees are appointed by the governor.
