The Indiana State University board of trustees approved a $173.6 million 2022-23 general fund budget, which includes $4 million in budget reductions and use of one-time reserve funds of $4.4 million to provide a balanced budget.
Trustees approved the budget without comment, and the university provided no specifics on how the budget reductions would be achieved.
Budget parameters were discussed in February at the trustee finance committee and regular board meeting.
At that time, ISU officials said they would need to make $8.4 million in cuts to the general fund budget over the next two years to make up for enrollment declines and a corresponding loss of student tuition revenue.
Asked about the 2022-23 budget re-allocations in an interview, Diann McKee, senior vice president for finance/administration said, "It really is throughout campus. There is no one particular area. There are a variety of re-allocations that were very thoughtful and very strategic."
Overall, the university is "operating in a very lean fashion," she said.
At a February faculty senate meeting, Provost Chris Olsen indicated some full-time instructors — well below double digits in number — would not be re-appointed.
Another strategy to achieve cost savings has been to leave vacant positions unfilled, where possible, when there are retirements and resignations.
Supply/expense budgets also have been scrutinized, McKee said.
In February, ISU made changes to its retirement policy, which included reducing the age for early retirement from 62 to 60 and also establishing a rule of 85 combining age and years of service for early retirement eligibility.
The changes provide some budget flexibility for the university.
For budget purposes, ISU is estimating a fall 2022 enrollment of 9,448 students. The university projects an increase in freshmen this fall, but it also has smaller returning class sizes.
The 2022-23 budget includes $2.4 million in additional state operating appropriations; a 1.4% increase in tuition and mandatory student fees (approved last year); and a reduction in budgeted tuition revenue to account for enrollment declines in fall 2021 and projections for fall 2022.
It calls for a 1.5% increase in salary for employees with satisfactory performance; a determination will be made later in the fall on how the increase will be allocated.
The budget includes a 1.4% increase in university-provided student undergraduate scholarships.
The university also will maintain a budget reserve of $3.8 million "to help offset any unexpected declines in revenue or any extraordinary expenses that might not be anticipated," McKee said during Friday's finance committee session.
Last year's general fund budget was $174.2 million.
At the finance committee meeting Friday, trustee Troy Woodruff praised McKee and her team for "doing a fantastic job under very difficult situations."
About 95% of ISU operating budget revenues comes from state appropriations and student tuition, which are pretty much evenly divided.
During President Deborah Curtis' comments to trustees, she said freshmen applications are up 44% compared to the same time last year, and admits are up 47%. "We're optimistic the fall freshmen class will begin to rebound," she said.
Officials also reported that an annual survey showed a 95% placement rate for the Class of 2021 into jobs, the military or graduate school.
Michele Soliz, vice president for student affairs, briefed trustees on ISU's participation in the JED campus program.
The Jed Foundation is a non-profit organization that partners with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse and suicide prevention programs and systems.
It involves a four-year partnership with the JED Foundation, which will assist ISU with developing a strategic plan. The effort will include a comprehensive assessment and student survey, Soliz said.
ISU is listed as a JED campus on the organization's website. ISU is the first public campus in Indiana to become a JED campus, Soliz said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
